BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTAI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

BTAI opened at $52.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.13. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). On average, analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,102,000 after buying an additional 319,475 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42.8% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,001,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,383,000 after buying an additional 300,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 810,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,127,000 after buying an additional 89,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9,357.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 588,010 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 576,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,564,000 after purchasing an additional 86,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

