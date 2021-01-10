Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIREF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $107.16 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.