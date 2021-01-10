BitBall (BTB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.86 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,589.85 or 0.99773817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00016759 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 37.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00015288 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 98.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00044504 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 tokens. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

