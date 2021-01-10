BitBall (BTB) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.89 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One BitBall token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,691.62 or 0.99942959 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00016428 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011887 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00041720 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 tokens. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

