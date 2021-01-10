Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Reaches Market Cap of $51.61 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $51.61 million and approximately $435,111.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 56.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be purchased for about $114.69 or 0.00300701 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013291 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000165 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00012555 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

Bitball Treasure Token Trading

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.