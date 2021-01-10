BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Trading 11.6% Higher This Week

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 10th. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $191,872.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bit-Z and HADAX. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00042778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,660.10 or 0.04212457 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00036291 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00318191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014503 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BCV is a token. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

