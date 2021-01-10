Bitcloud Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $135,506.34 and $15.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,106.74 or 0.99757982 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.59 or 0.00381142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00016743 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $193.03 or 0.00505327 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00144616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002671 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00029467 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001143 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,473,619 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

