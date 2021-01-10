BitCoen Price Hits $0.0212 on Major Exchanges (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $148,510.88 and approximately $2,092.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded down 87.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.35 or 0.00492656 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,230.41 or 1.01294825 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 57% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

