Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Hits $1.45 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0787 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $38.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

