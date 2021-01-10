Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.19 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $11.19 billion and approximately $18.63 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 46.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $601.57 or 0.01577274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,140.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00045803 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.61 or 0.00187747 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003654 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000208 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

