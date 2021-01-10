Bitcoin Classic (BXC) 1-Day Volume Hits $31,299.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 51% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 41.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $5,704.67 and approximately $31,299.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

