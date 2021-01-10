Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $997,257.02 and $4,124.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00042498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.56 or 0.04287368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00304993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

