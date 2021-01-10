Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,411.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 25% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $853,977.34 and $3,411.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00041719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00035858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.91 or 0.00321395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,343.43 or 0.03757432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

