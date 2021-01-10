Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Up 98.7% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 74.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $182.40 million and $34.34 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002470 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Kucoin, Huobi and HitBTC. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 98.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001326 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000193 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00021293 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BigONE, Bithumb, Gate.io, Indodax, HitBTC, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, Crex24, Huobi, Binance, YoBit, Coinnest, OKEx and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

