Bitcoin Diamond Trading Up 91% Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002558 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Indodax, Huobi and Coinnest. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $179.39 million and approximately $38.03 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 91% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001377 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00020979 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene, BigONE, Huobi, Indodax, BtcTrade.im, YoBit, Kucoin, Bithumb, Gate.io, Coinnest, OKEx, Exrates, Crex24 and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

