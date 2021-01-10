Bitcoin Gold (BTG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $245.35 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.70 or 0.00036128 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $240.00 million and $245.35 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 52.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.00246363 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 44.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00060006 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000087 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

