Bitcoin Incognito Reaches Market Cap of $108,044.15 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Trade Satoshi, STEX and Crex24. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $108,044.15 and approximately $3,732.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015660 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001690 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008932 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002068 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.00486728 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.