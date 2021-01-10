Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading Up 8.6% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, STEX and Graviex. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $114,560.40 and approximately $3,832.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

XBI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Escodex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

