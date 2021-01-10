Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,656.75 or 0.99983538 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008287 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.37 or 0.00356431 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00016542 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.51 or 0.00480319 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.31 or 0.00147007 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 84.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002648 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00033332 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.