Bitcoin Private Trading Down 23.1% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $755,089.66 and approximately $11,794.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00243395 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00038320 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00055447 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000087 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

