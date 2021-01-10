Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Trading Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Bitcoin Zero token can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $178,492.57 and approximately $19,800.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00023804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00112388 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00063769 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00244685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00061892 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,121.13 or 0.87901828 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Token Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 tokens. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Token Trading

Bitcoin Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.