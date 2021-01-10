Bitcoinus (BITS) Market Capitalization Achieves $3,476.69

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,476.69 and $13.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,901.56 or 1.00047922 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00016540 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00012649 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00045088 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

