BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $636,622.33 and $45,268.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.00254909 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00039299 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00057920 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000087 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.