BitCore 1-Day Volume Tops $5,862.00 (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. One BitCore coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $5,862.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCore has traded up 121% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,663.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,294.03 or 0.03262536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.49 or 0.00439917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.81 or 0.01476953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.59 or 0.00394801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00021597 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00199070 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00009019 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,505,957 coins and its circulating supply is 18,004,998 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCore Coin Trading

BitCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

