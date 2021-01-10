BitCore (BTX) Trading 12.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 18% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, BitCore has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $3.78 million and $4,111.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,752.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,226.12 or 0.03247781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.00442723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $594.03 or 0.01573491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.09 or 0.00641252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $176.48 or 0.00467453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00022878 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00243524 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,506,314 coins and its circulating supply is 18,005,354 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

Buying and Selling BitCore

BitCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

