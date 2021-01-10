BitDegree Achieves Market Cap of $204,048.99 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Cobinhood and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a total market cap of $204,048.99 and approximately $154.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00042321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00037330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.66 or 0.00330131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,531.16 or 0.03990951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014586 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree (BDG) is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitDegree

BitDegree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

