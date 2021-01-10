Bitgear (GEAR) Price Tops $0.0067

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Bitgear token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitgear has a market cap of $454,913.61 and $1,128.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitgear alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00023973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00110936 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $237.71 or 0.00620660 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00233740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00054116 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012885 BTC.

Bitgear Token Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,318,647 tokens. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io

Buying and Selling Bitgear

Bitgear can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitgear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.