BitTube (TUBE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.30 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, BitTube has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $3.30 million and $5,194.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.61 or 0.00411530 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TradeOgre, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

