Bitzeny (ZNY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market cap of $110,588.02 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.00458787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 63.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.