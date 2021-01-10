BlackCoin (BLK) Price Reaches $0.0456

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and approximately $371,792.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008206 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,416,499 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

