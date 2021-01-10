Blakecoin (BLC) Market Cap Hits $31,088.54

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $31,088.54 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,642.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.50 or 0.03370623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.91 or 0.00444877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.68 or 0.01554432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.00456442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00240776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00022327 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Blakecoin Coin Profile

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 28,582,483 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Buying and Selling Blakecoin

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

