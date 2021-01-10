BLAST Tops One Day Volume of $4.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. BLAST has a total market cap of $68,923.71 and $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BLAST has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. One BLAST token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005772 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006124 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000174 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000689 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BLAST Token Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,153,705 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

