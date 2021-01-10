BLink (BLINK) Market Cap Reaches $2.35 Million

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. BLink has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $180,451.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BLink has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00042868 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.39 or 0.04202443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00319203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014508 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BLink Token Profile

BLink is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

Buying and Selling BLink

BLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.