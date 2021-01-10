BLOC.MONEY (BLOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27,620.66

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded down 45% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and STEX. Over the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 33.2% lower against the US dollar. BLOC.MONEY has a market cap of $27,620.66 and $307.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00023650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00108734 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $249.23 or 0.00628267 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00233581 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00055066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012690 BTC.

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 17,406,524 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money . The official website for BLOC.MONEY is bloc.money

Buying and Selling BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

