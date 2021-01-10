Blockchain Certified Data Token Market Cap Reaches $2.35 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $2,818.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 11.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00035369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.18 or 0.03910794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.51 or 0.00314869 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014438 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

