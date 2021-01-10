Blocknet Market Capitalization Reaches $14.09 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and $10,859.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00004803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00016491 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003557 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,414,690 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.