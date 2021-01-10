Blockpass Market Cap Reaches $148,664.19 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 40% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 78.2% against the dollar. One Blockpass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $148,664.19 and approximately $100.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00042689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,563.98 or 0.04083635 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00035202 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.05 or 0.00310844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014499 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Blockpass Token Profile

Blockpass is a token. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.