Blockstack Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.62 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Blockstack has a total market capitalization of $362.08 million and $2.62 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Blockstack has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00043582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 52.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,747.90 or 0.04368706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00309010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00033227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013129 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blockstack Coin Profile

STX is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. Blockstack’s official website is blockstack.org . The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org . Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin

Buying and Selling Blockstack

Blockstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

