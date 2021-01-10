BlockStamp Achieves Market Cap of $4.06 Million (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges including TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $3.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlockStamp has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005702 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005948 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 34,188,529 coins and its circulating supply is 26,645,563 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

