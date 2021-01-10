BLOCKv Price Hits $0.0018 (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $53,030.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00041901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00035569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.43 or 0.00318429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.05 or 0.03782892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014803 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

