BLOCKv (VEE) Trading 23% Higher This Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. BLOCKv has a market cap of $6.46 million and $57,790.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 23% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,768.12 or 0.04426402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00309817 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013159 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

VEE is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

