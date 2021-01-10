BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised BNP Paribas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

