BOLT (BOLT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.12 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, BOLT has traded up 65.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BOLT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and Switcheo Network. BOLT has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $315,855.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00023917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00109846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $247.39 or 0.00637135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00065338 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00230426 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,725.86 or 0.89433995 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 tokens. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

