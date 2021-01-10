BonusCloud (BXC) Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One BonusCloud token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BonusCloud has a market capitalization of $739,012.32 and approximately $36,941.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00043364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 43.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.38 or 0.04334468 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00035110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.35 or 0.00316185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00014539 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BonusCloud Profile

BonusCloud is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,109,383,414 tokens. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

