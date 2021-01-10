Boosted Finance (BOOST) Achieves Market Cap of $968,566.73

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 42.5% against the dollar. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for about $16.18 or 0.00045782 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $968,566.73 and $193,805.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022781 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00111972 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00064620 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00250926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00061688 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,267.07 or 0.84896474 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

