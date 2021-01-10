BoringDAO Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for $348.02 or 0.00912491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoringDAO has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and $3.68 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00024432 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00111374 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.17 or 0.00671668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00065913 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00234477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00061975 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

