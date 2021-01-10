BOScoin (BOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,119.00

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $2,119.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 89.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000071 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

