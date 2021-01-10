BOScoin (BOS) Trading 90.6% Higher This Week

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Kucoin and GDAC. During the last week, BOScoin has traded 90.6% higher against the dollar. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $3,505.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 51.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000055 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 coins and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 coins. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOScoin

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

