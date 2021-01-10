Bottos Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last Week (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, Bottos has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Bottos token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, BigONE, LBank and IDEX. Bottos has a market cap of $877,536.37 and approximately $142,341.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.22 or 0.04129962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00322684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bottos is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bit-Z, Gate.io, BigONE, LBank, OTCBTC, IDEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

