Bounce Token (BOT) One Day Volume Hits $5.00 Million

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Bounce Token token can currently be bought for approximately $405.64 or 0.01050245 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounce Token has a total market capitalization of $11.97 million and approximately $5.00 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00024028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.90 or 0.00111073 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00637140 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00231756 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00055040 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012813 BTC.

Bounce Token Profile

Bounce Token launched on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,500 tokens. The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance

Buying and Selling Bounce Token

